Good Morning Britain star reveals ‘horror’ mishap behind the scenes

Kate Garraway has revealed the "horror" mishap that happened behind the scenes as she was about to go on air for Good Morning Britain. The presenter joked there were "backstage dramas" at the ITV show as she tried to remedy an unfortunate accident.

In a video shared to Instagram, the TV star, 58, revealed that she'd chipped her two front teeth caps at the weekend - which then fell out just as the cameras were about to start rolling. In the caption, she wrote: "Backstage dramas @gmb - and for once it's real!

"Letting you in on the horror behind the scenes on Monday's show… After an unfortunate collision with a taxi window at the weekend, I cracked my two front teeth caps.. of course they then fell out just before going on air."

However, the mother-of-two appeared to see the funny side of the situation. "All I can say is it’s hard to appear young and cool in front of a whole new team of trendy producers when you are reduced to gluing your teeth on with denture fixative at three in the morning!!!" she mused.

© @kategarraway / Instagram The presenter revealed her unfortunate accident just moments before going on air

"An emergency trip to dentist means now have a temporary set of fake teeth …but they are soooo massive…Just hoping they hold for @gmb tmrw from 6am with @richardmadeleyofficial - glue at the ready!!!"

The clip showed Kate with her two front teeth chipped and a piece of tooth in her hand. She also gave viewers a peek at the very glue that had come to the rescue.

Her post has received more than 7,300 'likes' and hundreds of sympathetic comments. Fellow Good Morning Britain presenter Susannah Reid wrote "Oh my", while Ashley James exclaimed "Omg Kate!!". And Myleene Klass added: "Noooooooooooo."

© WireImage The presenter shares two children, William and Darcey, with late husband Derek Draper

Kate's fans also shared their appreciation at her honestly. One wrote: "You're so down to earth and that's why we love you." Another shared: "Oh no Kate, you made me laugh, but only because I can just imagine how you felt - good for you laughing about it."

The star has been part of the rotation of Good Morning Britain presenters since 2014. She has a daughter Darcey, 19, and a son William, 16, with her late husband Derek Draper, who passed away from complications with the Covid-19 virus in 2024.