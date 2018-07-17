Cheryl finding split from Liam Payne 'tough' according to friend Kimberley Walsh The former couple share one-year-old son Bear

Kimberley Walsh has revealed her best friend Cheryl is finding her split from Liam Payne somewhat "tough". Appearing on Tuesday's Loose Women, the Girls Aloud singer confessed that she has been helping the newly-single star through this difficult time. "It's obviously tough, but she's doing really well," she explained. "We've both got young boys the same age, so we get together all the time. I was there last week, we had a BBQ. Just seeing the kids playing together, this new phase we're in in our lives is actually so lovely."

Opening up about her children's friendship with Cheryl and Liam's one-year-old son Bear, mum-of-two Kimberley added: "Cole's a little obsessed with him [Bear]. I think he thinks he's the older one, even though there's only three months between. He [Bear] was a baby for a while when Cole was already walking, suddenly they're on an even keel, but Cole still thinks he needs to baby him. But it's very cute."

News of Cheryl and Liam's breakup after their two and a half year romance was confirmed earlier this month. A short while later, when attending Simon Cowell's annual Syco summer party, Cheryl revealed some exciting news about her music career. She told The Sun: "Nicola [Roberts] and I wrote every track together. It's been great working with one of my best friends, but I'm really proud of the album and excited for people to hear the new music." The 35-year-old been busy working on new material with her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola and record producer Naughty Boy – this is set to be Cheryl's first album since Only Human, which was released in 2014.

Cheryl and Liam first met on The X Factor in 2008, when she was a judge and he auditioned as a contestant when he was 14. They welcomed their son in March last year after confirming their romance in 2016. Last week, Liam opened up about going on tour, and how he would never separate his son from Cheryl because he wants their child to have a "stable home". He told People: "Babies want their mum; I would never have wanted to get in the way of that." The pop star continued: "It was actually easier to go out on the road just knowing he wanted his mum. Now he looks at me and points at me like, 'Here's this fun guy!' He knows."

