Former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett injured in high-speed car crash The 36-year-old actress played Jo Sugden in the ITV soap

Ex Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett has been involved in a high-speed car crash and is being treated for injuries in hospital. The 36-year-old was taking part in a race in York with her radio show co-host Ben Fry when she crashed into a concrete wall on the track. According to the Sun, Roxanne lost consciousness for about 30 seconds before coming around. She sprained both of her wrists and suffered severe bruising.

The actress, who was wearing a helmet and racing gear, was caught in the wreckage for two hours before firefighters were able to cut her free, after which she was airlifted to hospital. She is reportedly awaiting the results of a CT scan.

Roxanne, who played Jo Sugden in the ITV soap for three years, had been racing with her co-host Ben as part of their Minster FM breakfast show; she joined the radio station in February. Minster FM tweeted: "Unfortunately Roxy was involved in an accident yesterday. We wish her a speedy recovery and can't wait to have her back in the studio and waking up North Yorkshire with Ben. Thank you for all of your messages wishing her well. Roxy and Minster FM appreciate your support."

Roxanne was airlifted to hospital and is awaiting results of her CT scan

Roxanne starred in Emmerdale from 2005 to 2008, during which she was nominated for several awards including Sexiest Female, Best Storyline and Best Actress at The British Soap Awards and the Inside Soap Awards. She was also crowned the winner of Celebrity Stars in Their Eyes in 2006.

Since leaving the soap, Roxanne has taken part in Dancing on Ice and starred in films including Lake Placid 3 and Devil's Tower. Fans may also recognise her as troubled 17-year-old school girl, Shelby Dixon, in BBC's Waterloo Road – a character that was 12 years younger than herself at the time.