The clever edit that Prince William and Kate's royal photographer made to official pictures - and completely changed them The royal family gathered in the Morning room of Clarence House for the beautiful photographs

Eagled-eyed staff at HELLO! have discovered the clever trick that Matt Holyoak turned to to make Prince Louis' official christening pictures perfect - and it's all down to a ingenious colour edit. Matt Holyoak, who has photographed the Queen and Prince Philip in the past, made sure all the subjects and the set were perfectly matching by changing the colour tones of the Morning room at Clarence House for the beautiful portraits.

The tones of the room were changed

While the two portraits of the royal family taken for the little Prince's christening give the impression that the surrounding décor, including a table with a pair of mounted vases and the edges of the sofa, were bronze – photos of the room and its furnishings taken for the Royal Collection Trust have revealed that the table instead is gilt bronze – meaning that it has a yellow gold shine that doesn't exist in the christening snaps.

The table with pair of mounted vases

MORE: Prince Louis stars in new christening photo and we can't get over his smile

Matt might well have changed the tones of the room so that the furnishings, including the Chippendale gold-lined sofa, tied in beautifully with the lavish blue and bronze patterned rug. Speaking about taking photos on Louis' special day, Matt said: "I was truly honoured at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at first hand such a happy event. Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure. I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs."

The Morning room at Clarence House

MORE: Prince Louis' personality revealed by Duchess Kate

The beautiful photos were the first time the Cambridge family has posed as a family of five, and included Prince George grinning happily at the camera, and Princess Charlotte adorably holding her baby brother's hand. They followed up the official photos with a beautiful snap of Louis laughing happily in Kate's arms, and HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash understands that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge asked Matt to share the photo with the public after he took informal shots for their personal family albums.