Why this weekend will be very exciting for Prince George Prince William and Kate's son is celebrating a milestone birthday

Prince George has a very special few days ahead of him – the young royal is turning five on Sunday! Prince William and Kate will most likely spend the weekend celebrating, perhaps with a small, low-key party as they have done in previous years. The Cambridges often mark the day in private, choosing to spend time with the royal family and Kate's side, the Middletons, including doting grandparents Carole and Michael, who own a party planning business. This year, the Cambridges and the Middletons are thought to be celebrating on private island Mustique, one of their favourite holiday destinations.

Kensington Palace does, however, acknowledge royal children's birthdays by releasing an official portrait for fans to see. It's expected that William and Kate will share at least one photo of their son, which was most likely taken earlier this month around the time of Prince Louis' christening when they had official photographers in.

Prince George's celebrations have already started, with the Royal Mint releasing a new £5 coin earlier this week in honour of the young royal. The commemorative piece features the legend of St George and the Dragon and the year 2018, and comes in a special presentation pack entitled The Progress of a Prince. Royal fans can get their hands on the coin by purchasing them on the Royal Mint's website for £13. A silver proof version is also available for £82.50, while a celebration sovereign, which will be struck on George's fifth birthday on Sunday, is priced at £500.

While the Duke and Duchess have done everything in their power to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible, protecting them from the limelight and media intrusion, George and his younger sister Princess Charlotte have made more and more public appearances as they've grown older.

This year, they attended Trooping the Colour in June where they stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen and other royals. They were also spotted playing and watching the polo on two occasions in the same month. And back in April, George and Charlotte visited St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, where they met their baby brother Louis when he was just a few hours old.