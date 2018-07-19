The big change Laura Tobin is making after welcoming a premature baby Laura Tobin opened up about her own experiences giving birth three months early

Laura Tobin has opened up about her decision to produce a brand new range of cards specifically for sick and premature babies. The Good Morning Britain weather presenter, who welcomed her baby girl Charlotte three months early, revealed that her friends and relatives struggled to find suitable cards when she gave birth, explaining: "Our baby Charlotte was born extremely premature, three months early, and it was a very stressful time. Friends and family want to offer support but it's hard to know what to say and do, especially as we were in hospital with Charlotte every day."

Laura continued: "Sending a traditional baby card with a baby on, or cute images, may be upsetting to parents of premature babies as it reminds them of what they are missing out on - a baby at home. Also cards like 'Thinking of you', could imply the worst. Quite a few people sent blank cards with personal messages inside as they wanted to let us know they were thinking of us."

The cards, that are available from Amazon, Tesco and Morrisons as well as specialist card and gift shops, have messages including 'You've got this and we've got you. If you need anything, anything at all, we're here' and 'For an amazing baby and your wonderful family. Together is the nicest place to be'. Laura admitted that she got the idea from one of her colleagues, adding: "When one of the GMB team said how hard it had been to find a suitable card to send when Charlotte was born, that sparked the idea. I thought it was so lovely, tears came to my eyes. There were no cards like this on sale before, these are the first ever. So having special premature baby cards will mean people know they are offering support to the parents at what is a very emotional time."

