'Homesick' Brooklyn Beckham drops out of New York university after one year David and Victoria's eldest son has a very exciting plan B though…

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn has reportedly deferred his four-year photography course at Parsons School of Design. The "homesick" teenager was studying in New York but has returned to his native UK after just one year of living abroad. According to the report in the Mirror, Brooklyn will now focus his attention on photography internships. He has already secured a "terrific" opportunity with "a prestigious photographer".

The Beckhams are an extremely tight clan and Brooklyn made no secret of how much he missed his family. He would often posts photographs of his parents or younger siblings; in March, he shared an artsy photo of his former Spice Girl mum relaxing in a pool and simply captioned it: "Miss you @victoriabeckham."

David and Victoria's best marriage moments:

Loading the player...

Shortly after moving to the US, he also shared a video of his friends singing in a living room. "Missing England," he wrote. But one of the most tear-jerking posts was when he received a very thoughtful gift from his family – a collection of photographs of Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper. Each sibling had written a message underneath their photo. Brooklyn lined up the photos to take a picture of the sweet gesture, captioning it: "I miss you guys so much."

MORE: Why this weekend will be very exciting for Prince George

Brooklyn made no secret of feeling homesick and missing his family

Despite living in the Big Apple, Brooklyn also made regular visits back to the UK to catch up with his family. He enjoyed regular holidays with them and was reunited for special occasions such as Mother's Day. David and Victoria also made a point of visiting their firstborn in New York often. And it sounds like Brooklyn wasn't the only one missing family; shortly after her son moved abroad, Victoria confessed that she hadn't stopped crying. "I'm still crying, Brooklyn's moved to New York, he's 18, and I haven't stopped crying," the fashion designer told Pixiwoo last year. "I miss him so much, so much."

MORE: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank invite public to wedding

He returned to the UK regularly to see his parents and siblings

The family are back together for the summer and are currently enjoying their holiday in Montenegro. The Beckhams are staying at five-star hotel Aman Sveti Stefan, located near Budva, which offers stunning sea views and privacy away from the public eye. A one-night stay in the suite costs from €6,053 (around £5,380) per night – small change to the Beckhams! And they appear to have been making the most of their time on the picturesque island, spending their days on the beach and trying out watersports like paddleboarding.