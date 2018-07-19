Denise Welch shares rare photo of her son – and he is following in her footsteps! The TV personality is one proud mum!

Denise Welch is a doting mum, and couldn’t be prouder of her youngest son Louis, who is following in her footsteps in the entertainment industry. The Loose Women shared a gorgeous photo of the teenager, which had been taken as a headshot for his acting agency. "Louis’ new headshot by amazing photographer @clairegroganpix . I’m thrilled with how she has captured him!! #headshots #blueeyes #naturallight #actor #musician," she captioned the picture. Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Stunning photo Denise handsome young man," while another said: "Omg spit of his dad." A third added: "Omg! Little Louis is now a handsome strapping little man. Oh God. Never felt so old!"

Denise Welch's son Louis is also an actor Photo credit: Claire Grogan Photography

Louis is Denise's youngest son with ex-husband, actor Tim Healy. The former couple are also parents to son Matthew, 29, who is the lead singer and guitarist for The 1975. Louis' acting credentials include a West End role in The Full Monty, as well as starring in Scott & Bailey, alongside Denise's former Coronation Street co-star Suranne Jones.

It's been an exciting year for Denise, who made her Loose Women comeback following a five-year break. The star most recently announced that she had written a second book, titled The Mother's Bond, and that it was going to be hitting the shelves next month. Taking to social media to announce the news with her followers, Denise shared a photo of herself clutching onto a first edition copy of her novel. "Hot off the press!! My second novel The Mothers Bond is out in August. I’m very proud of it and I hope you’ll enjoy it!! @littlebrown @millieseaward@curtisbrownbooks #novels #fiction#northeast #lies #adoption #betrayal #llove#family," she wrote besides the photo.

Denise has had an exciting few months

Denise has also been making headlines following her impressive two-stone weight loss. In June, the 60-year-old mother-of-two showcased her fantastic figure in a series of bikini photos taken during her holiday in Turkey. Over the past few years, Denise has turned her life around having given up drinking, and has lost the weight as a result of her improved healthy lifestyle. The star shared a motivational post online to encourage others, captioning it: "It’s never too late to turn your life around!! @lighterlife #groups #cbt#crookedthinking #maintainingweightloss#2stone #5yrs."