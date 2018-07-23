George Clooney returns to set following bike accident George Clooney had a knee injury following the frightening crash

George Clooney has returned to work following a frightening bike crash that took place in Sardinia, Italy, in early July. The actor was involved in a collision where a Mercedes crashed into his bike after incorrectly turning into his lane. Although George was taken to hospital in an ambulance, he luckily escaped with minor injuries and was discharged later on the same day, with a spokesperson for the actor confirming that he was "treated and released from an Olbia hospital", adding: "He is recovering at his home and will be fine."

George looked fully recovered as he filmed in Sardinia

The Ocean's 11 actor is currently filming the TV miniseries Catch-22 in Italy. The series, which will be shown on streaming site Hulu, is based on Joseph Heller's classic satirical novel and will be released in 2019. The Hollywood star, his wife Amal Clooney and their one-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, have relocated there while he works on his new show. They were spotted arriving in Italy in June, with George holding one of the babies while holding onto a musical storybook, while Amal cradled the other child. The star has since been seen getting on his private jet with a little help from Amal due to his knee injury.

Tom Cruise is among those to have sent a message of support to George following his crash. Speaking to Access at the premiere of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the Minority Report actor said: "He's great on a motorcycle and I hope he's okay. I really, George, I didn't know until I was here but I hope you're okay buddy." The 56-year-old also jokily cautioned George to "be careful" in the future and added that the incident wouldn't persuade him to stop biking, saying: "Never, no never. The bike will retire me, I won't retire the bike."

