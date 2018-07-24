Mila Kunis admits she wronged ex-boyfriend Macaulay Culkin Mila Kunis blamed herself for the pair's split

Mila Kunis has opened up her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Macaulay Culkin, and admitted that it was a "horrible, horrible breakup". Speaking to Dax Shephard on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Friends with Benefits star explained: "I had a horrible breakup. I had a horrible, horrible, horrible breakup. I [expletive] up. I was an [expletive] in my 20s and I'll be the first to admit it." Mila, who is now a mother-of-two and happily married to Ashton Kutcher, started dating the Home Alone star when she was just 18, and the pair were together for eight years.

Speaking about owning up to her mistakes in relationship, she continued: "That's kinda something that took me a long time to come out and be like, 'Yeah, you know what, I was a [expletive]', and accept it and I own it. It's [expletive] up what I did. It's [messed] up what I did, and it's [messed] up how I did it." The 34-year-old has previously opened up about the difficulties of dating Macaulay on The Howard Stern Show, saying: "He was huge because you couldn't walk down the street with him. Fans were just screaming... they didn't know how to react. It wasn't a normal response to a celebrity, fans responded in a very abnormal way."

Macaulay has always remained tight-lipped about his romance with Mila, and is a notoriously private person. However, he appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show for a rare interview back in April, and opened up about taking a decade off from filming after becoming a star at a young age. He said:"I took about a decade off… I was tired of it to be honest. I did 14 movies in six years, I was away from home a lot I was away from school. I needed something else… I was looking forward to high school." Of attending school, he joked: "I lived the dream! It was great to be around people my own age for once."

