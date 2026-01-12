Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make first awards show appearance in 4 years at Golden Globes 2026

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher made a rare appearance on the red carpet on Sunday night at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards, marking their first outing at a major awards ceremony in four years.

The couple, who have been married since 2015 and share a son and a daughter, last attended a major awards show at the Oscars in March 2022. Meanwhile, they last appeared on the red carpet together at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in 2023.

© WireImage Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attended the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday

The pair looked loved up as they posed for photos on the red carpet. While Mila, 42, looked stunning in a strapless black and white Carolina Herrera gown, featuring a tea-length skirt, Ashton, 47, cut a suave figure in an all-black suit.

Ashton and Mila's turbulent period

Mila and Ashton's latest outing comes after a turbulent period for the pair, who faced backlash after their former That 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson was convicted of raping two women in 2023. Danny was sentenced to 30 years of life.

WATCH: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis issue public apology following Danny Masterson controversy

Mila and Ashton sent letters of support to a judge following Danny's rape conviction. They later apologised after he was found guilty.

© Getty Images Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in 2023

In an Instagram video posted at the time, Ashton said: "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson."

He explained that Danny's family had reached out and asked them to write character letters.

"They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatise them in any way," he explained. "We would never want to do that and we're sorry if that has taken place."

© FOX Ashton and Mila starred alongside Danny Masterson on That 70s Show

Mila added: "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future... The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury's ruling.

"Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape."

Ashton and Mila's latest roles

It's been a busy few months for the couple as Mila recently starred in the third Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, alongside the likes of Daniel Craig, Josh Brolin and Glenn Close.

© John Wilson/Netflix Mila recently starred in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Meanwhile, Ashton is set to appear in Ryan Murphy's latest thriller, The Beauty, which explores the lengths people will go to to achieve beauty.