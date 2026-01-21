Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' impressive net worth that they are not leaving their children

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have built quite a nest egg for themselves. The A-listers, who have been together since early 2012, are estimated to be worth approximately $275 million as of early 2026. But, unlike many wealthy parents, they are not leaving their children much.

Ashton, 47, and Mila, 42, first met as co-stars on That '70s Show in the late '90s. The two played on-again off-again lovers but didn't actually date until much later. Both Ashton and Mila were in serious relationships with other people, all while accruing their wealth.

From 2002 until 2011, Mila dated the Home Alone actor, Macaulay Culkin. The two ended their relationship after eight years in what the actress told Dax Shepherd on Armchair Expert was "a horrible, horrible breakup."

© FilmMagic Ashton and Mila live on a six-acre estate in Beverly Hills, California

During the same years, Ashton married the legendary actress who was 16 years his senior, Demi Moore. The couple were together for six years, divorcing in 2011. At the time, Ashton said: "I will forever cherish the time I spent with Demi. Marriage is one of the most difficult things in the world and unfortunately sometimes they fail."

Soon after they were both single, Mila and Ashton reunited and started dating. 14 years later, the couple is married with two children – Wyatt Isabelle, 11, and Dimitri Portwood, nine. The two don't share photos of their kids publicly.

"My wife and I have chosen a career where we're in the public light, but my kids have not so I think they have the right to choose that," Ashton told Thrive Global Podcast with iHeartRadio in 2017.

© Getty They got married at a low-key event in 2015

Why Mila and Ashton aren't giving their children an inheritance

In 2018, Ashton explained he and his wife's reasoning for not passing down their wealth to Wyatt and Dimitri during an appearance on Armchair Expert. The No Strings Attached actor said: "I'm not setting up a trust for them. We'll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things."

Ashton continued, explaining that his kids are already "living a really privileged life and they don't even know it. If my kids want to start a business, and they have a good business plan, I'll invest in it. But they're not getting trusts."

© Getty The actors aren't afraid to show some subtle PDA

Their stance is similar to that of Bill Gates, who famously pledged to donate the vast majority of his fortune. Bill reiterated in April 2025 that his three children will inherit less than one percent of his $100 billion fortune, saying on the Figuring Out podcast: "it wouldn't be a favor to them"

How did Ashton and Mila make their money?

Both the actors came from humble beginnings. “I grew up poor. My husband and I both did…," Mila explained on an episode of The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "It's so important because we both came from pretty solid poverty backgrounds and grew up very poor and are very much self-made and are very aware of what a dollar is worth. Nothing's been handed to us."

Ashton was born and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to parents Diane and Larry. His dad was a factory worker at Procter & Gamble. He started modeling and acting in the Midwestern city before landing a role on That '70s Show.

Mila was born in Ukraine, when it was a part of the Soviet Union. In 1991, when she was seven, her family moved to Los Angeles with just $250, because her parents thought that she and her brother had no future in their home country.

She began acting right after her family arrived in the U.S. Seven years later, she was cast in That '70s Show. Throughout both the actors careers, they cultivated substantial wealth. Ashton proved to be a savvy businessman, founding Sound Ventures, a venture capital firm that has become a powerhouse in the tech world. He invested in companies like Uber, Airbnb, and Spotify, and more recently, in OpenAI and Anthropic.

© Getty Ashton was Mila's first kiss

And while working on Two and a Half Men, Ashton became the highest paid actor on TV, earning an estimated $24 million between June 2012 and June 2013. Mila earned her fortune through her extensive acting career – including voicing Meg Griffin on Family Guy for 27 years and starring in 2025's Wake Up Dead Man.