Bryan Ferry pays tribute to ex-wife Lucy following her shock death aged 58

Bryan Ferry's ex-wife Lucy Birley has died at the age of 58 while on holiday in Ireland. After the shock news was announced on Tuesday, the Roxy Music frontman took to social media to make a statement and pay his respects to the former model and London socialite. He wrote on Twitter: "I'm much saddened and shocked by this tragic news of Lucy's death. The family request that our privacy be respected during this difficult time." Bryan and Lucy were married between 1982 and 2003, and shared four sons together – Otis, Isaac, Tara and Merlin.

Lucy's passing was announced in a statement released by her husband Robin Birley earlier in the day, who revealed that his wife had died on Monday "surrounded by her beloved dogs". It read: "On Monday Lucy Birley (nee Helmore) passed away whilst on holiday in Ireland, surrounded by her beloved dogs, Daisy, Peg and Daphne." It continued: "Her husband Robin, and her sons - Otis, Isaac, Tara and Merlin - are understandably devastated and request that their privacy be respected during this difficult time." Lucy remarried Robin – the son of Annabel's nightclub owner Mark Birley - in 2016.

The tragic news of Lucy's death follows just over a week after her friend Annabelle Neilson died aged just 49. The pair mixed in the same fashion circles, and were both good friends with the likes of Kate Moss, the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen and the late magazine editor Isabella Blow – who Lucy had credited for gifting her with her favourite dress. Talking to the Telegraph in a rare interview, Lucy said: "Isabella Blow gave me this McQueen medieval flapper dress when I got engaged to Robin in 2005. You’re extremely free in it because it’s got nothing around the waist. I wear it a lot to parties, but you have to pull it up so you don’t sit on the ostrich."

Following the sad news of her death, tributes poured in on social media, with many fans replying to Bryan Ferry's statement to pay their respects. "Prayers, Love, Positive thoughts and vibes for you and your family," one wrote, while another said: "Sorry for your and your sons’ loss. I didn’t know Lucy but from what I read and saw of her she had the ultimate taste in fashion and she was a dog lover. Pure class in my book." A third added: "Such shocking and terribly sad news -sending heartfelt sympathy to you and your family at this very difficult time."

