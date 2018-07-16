Annabelle Neilson dies aged 49 The British socialite was found dead in her London home

News that British socialite Annabelle Neilson has died broke on Monday evening, with reports revealing that the former model's lifeless body had been found at her Chelsea apartment. The 49-year-old star of Bravo's reality show Ladies of London counted supermodel Kate Moss and the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen among her close friends, while her grandmother was a second cousin of the Queen Mother. Annabelle's death is not being treated as suspicious, reports Daily Mail. Annabelle – a children's author - had last been seen out earlier in the month with her best friend Kate, fashion designer Alice Temperley and socialite Poppy Delevingne as she attended the wedding of her ex-boyfriend, Lord Edward Spencer-Churchill.

Annabelle Neilson has died at the age of 49

Tributes have since come in for the star, with many taking to her last Instagram post, which was uploaded on Saturday, to pay their respects. "You were the coolest person ever on reality television - disappointed you left, but everyone realized you were too good for that nonsense ...you were the last of the best - as far as fashion and its people go ...your sweetly inspiring children's books is your noble legacy ...Peace Be With You, Annabelle," one wrote, while another said: "RIP, shocked." A third added: "Can't believe the news. Rest easy beautiful."

Annabelle was last seen earlier in the month at Lord Edward Spencer-Churchill's wedding

Annabelle had been the last person to see Alexander McQueen alive in 2010, whose tragic death devastated her. The late star told Daily Mail in 2015: "He was my brother, my boyfriend, my soulmate. Most of the time people called me Mrs McQueen. Quite often we were sharing a bed." Annabelle also opened up about her friendship with Kate Moss. "Kate is my best mate and I love her like a sister. Yes, she’s an icon but to me she’s just Kate," she shared.

MORE: Stars we have lost in 2018