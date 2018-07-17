Kate Moss and Patsy Palmer lead tributes to Annabelle Neilson following death News came in on Monday night that Alexander McQueen's muse had passed away

Following the tragic passing of Annabelle Neilson, celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late star, who was just 49 when she died. Kate Moss led the tributes via her official work Instagram page, with The Kate Moss Agency sharing a photo of the pair together in a tight embrace, which was simply accompanied by a broken heart emoji. Comments then followed from other celebrities, including Patsy Palmer, who wrote: "Beautiful pic.. very sad." Nutritionist to the stars Rosemary Ferguson, meanwhile, simply added a sad face emoji. Elton John's husband David Furnish also paid tribute on his own social media page. The father-of-two posted a black-and-white headshot of the former model, and wrote a lengthy message besides it.

Kate Moss lead the tributes for her late friend Annabelle Neilson

David said: "My heart is full of sadness having woken up to the news of the untimely death of @annabelleneilson1 She was an absolute fireball of fun and always made me laugh uproariously. Rest in peace my darling. #RIP." Sadie Frost – who was also a good friend of Annabelle - chose to share a photo of a butterfly to pay her respects. "You’re a beautiful little moth, spirited yet fragile & untamed ..fly away far from touch or flame," she wrote, tagging Annabelle muse in the photo.

MORE: Annabelle Neilson dies aged 49

David Furnish also paid his respects

It has not yet been confirmed how Annabelle died, although reports suggest it was from a sudden heart attack. News broke on Monday night that her lifeless body had been found at her Chelsea apartment. Annabelle – a children's author - had last been seen out earlier in the month with her best friend Kate, fashion designer Alice Temperley and socialite Poppy Delevingne as she attended the wedding of her ex-boyfriend, Lord Edward Spencer-Churchill.

Loading the player...

Stars gone too soon

Annabelle had been the last person to see Alexander McQueen alive in 2010, whose tragic death devastated her. The late star told Daily Mail in 2015: "He was my brother, my boyfriend, my soulmate. Most of the time people called me Mrs McQueen. Quite often we were sharing a bed." Annabelle also opened up about her friendship with Kate Moss. "Kate is my best mate and I love her like a sister. Yes, she’s an icon but to me she’s just Kate," she shared.

MORE: Celebrities we have lost in 2018