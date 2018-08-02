See Dani Dyer with Jack Fincham's family and friends in cute clip Ali Astall is due to give birth in September

Dani Dyer has met Jack Fincham's friends and family! The Love Island winners have already met some of their family members on the show, but Dani was introduced to the extended family on Wednesday, and Jack shared a snap of them together with his friends, writing: "Back with my mates and my beautiful girlfriend and was so proud to introduce her to them, so happy and overwhelmed, the support has been unreal these last couple of days in England and I cannot explain how happy I am."

Jack shared a photo of his friends with Dani

The reality show contestant continued: "I met a beautiful girlfriend in Love Island and fell in love, now to come back with so much positive support is a beautiful thing. I can't put it into words, I'm such a normal person and things like this don't happen to people like me. I did not expect this and I am forever grateful thank you so much! Thank you! THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART." In the video, he filmed Dani hugging a younger member of his family who is her "my little babe", already showing how comfortable she was with the Fincham family! Jack already has the seal of approval from Dani's dad, Danny Dyer, after meeting him via video chat in the living room. At the time, Danny said: "Do you know what Jack, listen. Proper geezer, gotta say… Listen I approve of you mate. I think you're absolutely bang on."

READ: 8 fashion trends Love Island started

Loading the player...

Jack and Dani were firm fan favourites after coupling together in the first episode and staying as a couple for the two-month period of the show. The pair ended up winning by a landslide, and received an incredible 79.66% of the final vote on Monday night, while Laura Anderson and Paul Knops were the runners up with 8.43%, just 0.19% more than the couple who landed in third place couple, Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel.

READ: You have to see Danny Dyer's reaction to daughter Dani winning Love Island