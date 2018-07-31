You have to see Danny Dyer's reaction to daughter Dani winning Love Island Congratulations to Dani and Jack!

Danny Dyer couldn't contain his excitement as his daughter Dani and her new boyfriend Jack Fincham were crowned the winners of Love Island 2018. The EastEnders actor, who was unable to congratulate Dani in person, sent a message to his eldest child from Disney World Florida, where he and his family are currently on holiday. Suggesting that he was cutting their trip short, Danny, who was strapped in on a ride, said on Instagram Stories: "Dan, you've only gone and done it. Listen we can't wait. We're coming to see you. Aaaah!"

Ahead of Monday night's final, the soap star also recorded another message, saying: "Message for Dani Dyer in the final of Love Island. Babe, you've won already." Her mum Jo added: "We're so proud of you baby girl." "Yesssssss!" Danny shouted at the camera.

Dani, 22, and her salesman boyfriend Jack, 26, were over the moon as they were declared this year's king and queen of Love Island. The aspiring actress shared a sweet selfie of the couple in the villa and tweeted to their followers: "Thank you so much for voting for us it means the world to us. I can’t explain how we are feeling! All your support everything is so so surreal! Thanks so much xxx." The couple even got a shout out from Love Island fanatic, Paris Hilton, who wrote: "Congrats @Dani_MasDyer & @Jack_Charlesf on winning @LoveIsland you both deserve it!"

Danny couldn't contain his excitement

Earlier this month, proud mum Jo spoke exclusively to HELLO! and admitted that the whole family have loved every moment watching Dani on TV. "Our little girl hasn't put a foot wrong in our eyes," she said. "She is very honest and kind and I'm still seeing she is so not a morning person."

The soap star and his wife Jo recorded a message mid-ride in Disney World

Jo and Danny had their first child at a very young age; they were both only 19 years old. "She is a mummy's girl to be honest. She adores Danny and they are so close, but Dani and I have a different relationship," Jo revealed. "I am the one that she comes to if anything needs to be done for her, whether it's to listen to a problem, cover up a date... be a taxi… And her friends like to hang out at our house a lot so when I'm making food they always involve me in their girly chats. If I go out Dani likes to do my hair and makeup."