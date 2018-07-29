Danny Dyer and Jo Mas reveal pride at Dani Dyer's likely Love Island win Dani and Jack are tipped to be crowned this year's Love Island winners

Dani Dyer and Jack Dincham are Love Island's favourite couple and are expected to win the ITV show on Monday night's finale - and Dani's family couldn’t be prouder of their first-born! The aspiring actress' mum Jo Mas told HELLO! that despite the difficult times the family have gone through in the past, her daughter has always been full of love and positivity, making it easy to see why she is just such so popular in the show. Opening up about her former marriage problems with EastEnders star Danny Dyer, Jo said that although Dani had witnessed negative moments, she knows that nobody is perfect. "Dani didn’t need to be the mediator because she is the child and we all know our roles in the family," she shared. "Our house is very loving with lots of laughter, and we are all beautiful characters in our own right. We have all got each other’s backs in all situations good or bad."

Dani Dyer's parents Danny and Jo couldn't be prouder of their daughter

EXCLUSIVE: Dani Dyer's mum Jo shares never-before-seen pictures of her from childhood

Now, Danny and Jo's relationship is stronger than ever, and while Danny recently revealed that he takes responsibility for their ups and downs, he added they may now even renew their vows. Talking to The Mirror, Danny said: "We've gone through a lot me and Jo. I take full responsibility for most of our ups-and-dwons. Most of the downs, really." However, Danny said: "Me and Jo are going to be together forever." He added: "We will probably renew our wedding vows. I want to see my Dani tie the knot first, whenever that will be."

MORE: This is why Jo Mas and Danny Dyer have chosen not to enter the Love Island villa

Loading the player...

Dani Dyer had a wonderful childhood

Dani and Jo met when they were 14 and share three children together. As well as Dani, they are also the proud parents to daughter Sunnie, 11, and son Arty, five. In September 2016, the couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony covered by HELLO!, where Dani was the maid-of-honour. Danny said of his bride at the time: "To be standing here with the girl I grew up with – looking so beautiful in her wedding dress – that is a lovely thing. Jo is my best girl – the love of my life. Without her I would be nothing."

EXCLUSIVE: See Dani Dyer's Pippa Middleton moment at her parent's wedding

Dani and Jack are expected to win Love Island

There is no doubt that Danny and Jo will be proudly watching their daughter during the nail-biting Love Island finale on Monday night. Jo told HELLO! that the family have loved every moment of the experience, gushing: "Our little girl hasn’t put a foot wrong in our eyes." The doting mum also said that despite the outcome, "Dani has already won in our eyes." "She has behaved beautifully," she said proudly.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Megan before her surgery - see the photos