Coleen Rooney took a trip stateside to visit husband Wayne recently, since the former premier league footballer has signed with Washington team DC United. While the family are thought to be living apart currently, it looks like Coleen is preparing for the big move herself, since she took eldest son Kai to visit Wayne and get a tour of his new home. The sports star even took to Instagram to share the moment, captioning his sweet photographs: "Showing Kai and @coleen_rooney around Washington."

Image: @waynerooney Instagram

The sunny snaps show Wayne with his arms around a smiling Kai in front of some of Washington's landmarks, as well as a shot of Coleen with her eight-year-old son. The post gathered thousands of likes from Wayne's loyal fans – as well as celebrity pals Jamie Redknapp and Mark Wright – with one commenter writing: "Wow! Watching Kai grow even though I've never actually seen him in person is so amazing and a testament to social media... Good luck Wazza on another new chapter in your career, you'd always be a @ManUtd legend to me."

The football star made the move to Washington back in June, posting a shot of himself on the plane as he prepared for his new adventure. Coleen sent her good luck wishes to her husband following his match debut in July – also confirming that she will be joining him with their children in due course.

"Wishing our Daddy and my Wayne all the luck, happiness and success in America!!! It’s a move we are going to do as a family," she wrote on Twitter. She later added: "Leaving England with so many trophies and also as England and Man Utd’s all time Top goal scorer is a massive achievement!! It hasn’t been done for years and you did it!!!"