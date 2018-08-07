Christine Lampard dresses for the heatwave in a yellow Oasis dress – and you can really see her baby bump The wife of Frank Lampard brings the sunshine...

Christine Lampard – or should we say Little Miss Sunshine – looked gorgeous on Wednesday afternoon, in a stunning yellow floral dress as she presented the latest instalment of the Lorraine show on ITV. The 39-year-old, who is pregnant with her first child, once again wore a high street number, this time from Oasis. The 'Long Fitzwilliam Tea Dress' features a fitted cut on the top and goes out in a classic fit and flare style. The sweet print gave it a distinctive summery feel and we love the cape sleeves. It skimmed the TV star's bump perfectly. Christie is really starting to show now and we can't wait to see her bundle of joy.

We love Christine's yellow dress

Oasis is a high street store that the Irish-born star often heads to. Last week, Frank Lampard's wife wore a bright red frock by the high-street favourite, which featured contrasting white polka-dots and a flattering wrap cut.

£46, Oasis

Also priced at £46, it proved hugely popular with viewers and sold out as soon as the presenter appeared on-screen. Angie Smith puts all of Christine's looks together and is solely in charge of her professional wardrobe.

Loading the player...

Angie – who is Holly Willoughby's number one stylist – always finds a way of keeping in touch with Christine, even if she is unavailable. Last month, the former One Show host shared a shot of her in her bedroom and captioned it: "Over the phone fittings with this beauty" proving the duo work together to create the perfect look for television.

MORE: Christine Lampard's green floral dress is so dreamy that you could even wear it to a wedding

"I work really closely with Angie," the Loose Women co-host explained "and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets my body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes!' She's brilliant" she remarked.

READ: Christine Lampard's stunning summer dress is in the sale and we are so happy about it