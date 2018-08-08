The brand that Coleen Rooney just can't stop wearing We are loving the wife of Wayne Rooney's latest look

It has been a busy few weeks for Coleen Rooney. Her husband, former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, has moved to the US as he has signed with Washington team DC United. It is thought that the family are currently living apart, but Coleen may be preparing for the big move herself, since she took her eldest son Kai to visit Wayne and get a tour of his new home. In pictures that the 32-year-old uploaded to her Instagram account, the mother-of-four can be seen cuddling up to her husband at various landmarks. We have to say, we are loving her outfit choices – which nearly all feature the Italian luxury label Gucci. On Tuesday, she wore a green crystal-embellished logo print T-shirt by the brand, which retails at £625. She teamed the pricey top with a pair of denim shorts and added this season’s hottest accessory, the Gucci logo belt.

Coleen wore a green Gucci T-shirt and belt in the US with Wayne

Coleen is bang on tend when it comes to her choice of accessory – according to a recent quarterly fashion report by Lyst, the GG Logo belt from Gucci is the most popular fashion item of the season.

The mother-of-four recently wore a red Gucci skirt

Since 2016, the luxe leather finishing touch has been seen on a number of famous faces including Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Jennifer Aniston and fellow WAG Kate Wright.

£610, Gucci @ Flannels

Two nights before the big trip, Liverpool-born Coleen attended an event in association with MacDonald's – a brand she works with frequently.

Presenting the UK Football Mum of the Year award to winner Helen Atkinson, Coleen looked fabulous as ever, wearing a simple white top with marabou feather detail and… a red Gucci skirt. The £610 separate - which is available at Flannels – is cut in a flattering A-line shape and features the same iconic GG logo, but with a built-in fastening at the waist.

