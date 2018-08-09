Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha surprised live on air by her dad – who is also an actor! The TV presenter is very close to her parents

Nadia Sawalha has a wonderful relationship with her mum and dad, so much so that they even live next door to each other. And on Thursday, the Loose Women panellist was overcome with emotion after her dad paid her a surprise visit live on air. Nadim Sawalha – who like Nadia and daughter Julia Sawalha has worked as an actor - popped by to say hello to his daughter just as the panel were discussing embarrassing dads. Nadia told the audience that her friends used to think Nadim was a lodger as he was at home a lot of the time in a dressing gown as an out-of-work actor. Nadim then appeared behind her, bringing the mother-of-two to tears.

Nadia Sawalha was thrilled to see her dad on Loose Women

After seeing her dad, a shocked Nadia said: "I'm so overwhelmed! Literally can't believe this! I've always wanted to get him here in the studio. What a lovely time we've had!" During his appearance, Nadim also explained the meaning behind one of his sayings that Nadia often uses on the show – "Do you want the fight with the gatekeeper or do you want the grapes?" Nadim said: "You followed that? Well done. It means, you know, go for the heart of the matter. Choose your battles."

The star got overwhelmed by the surprise

Nadim and his wife Roberta – also known as Betty – often feature in videos posted on Nadia's popular YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family. In June, they were filmed having a candid conversation about their trip to the doctors while talking over the fence, with Betty joking that they had gone on a "double date" there. During their chat, Nadia's mum then told her that she had been diagnosed with early stages of Parkinson's, which left the TV personality in a state of shock. Viewers watching the video praised Betty and Nadim for their relaxed outlook on the negative situation.

Nadia is one of three siblings, and acting is certainly in their blood. Her sister Julia is best known for playing Saffie Monsoon in Absolutely Fabulous, while Nadia starred in EastEnders as Annie Palmer. Nadim, meanwhile, starred in films such as The Spy Who Loved Me. Nadia also has an older sister Dina, who chose a career away from the spotlight.