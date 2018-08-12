Eeek! The first Strictly Come Dancing contestant is about to be revealed! Who will it be?

Deep breaths all round. The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 celebrity contestant reveals are about to begin, and we can literally hardly contain ourselves. The BBC has let slip that the first name will be announced tomorrow morning on the station’s Breakfast Show, and the second, later that evening on one of our other favourite programmes, The One Show.

HELLO! featured the first interview with Karen and Kevin after their split

Here at HELLO! Towers we have been following all the rumoured and reported celebrity names excitedly, and have our top-secret list of anticipated contestants at the ready, to mark off the ones we were right about and lament over the ones who didn’t make it onto the show this year (we’ll be jumping onto Facebook to chat about this with you as the announcements are made).

RECOMMENDED: Secrets of Claudia's Strictly tan

Of course, as always, we’ll be leading the way with exclusive shoots and exciting interviews with everyone from the celeb contestants to Strictly judges, and of course our favourite Strictly pros. Through the years we’ve covered weddings, glamorous photoshoots, snuck backstage and even been sent video diaries from contestants as they get put through the gruelling schedule of rehearsals and heart-stopping live performances.

Shirley Ballas invited us into her LA home

And this year is going to be no different - in fact we’ve got some really super exciting news about people we’ve already signed up to be part of HELLO!’s Strictly coverage - details of which will be released in the coming weeks.

Ian Waite invited HELLO! to his wedding

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of a HELLO! Strictly shoot

So if, like us, you’re barely able to sleep knowing that the celebrity floodgates are about to open, buckle up, bookmark our page and stay tuned to HELLO!’s Strictly Come Dancing 2018 hub, where literally nothing to do with the home of the ultimate glitterball will go unreported. Until the morning….!

To make sure you don’t miss a moment of our Strictly coverage, and all the other top celeb, royal and lifestyle news, sign up to our newsletter here, and get the info delivered directly to your inbox.