Strictly star Karen Clifton's emotional tribute to estranged husband Kevin

It’s been a tough year for Strictly Come Dancing stars Karen and Kevin Clifton and on Sunday evening, as they finished their joint tour, Karen took took to Instagram to pay tribute to her estranged husband. The couple, who called time on their marriage in March of this year, have just completed an intense 44-date tour, performing for their fans around the country. And while it can’t have been easy, the couple have thrilled fans every step of the way.

Karen and Kevin take a final bow on their sell-out tour

"A big thank you to all our fans for all the support and love," Karen wrote in a caption to a stunning picture of she and husband Kevin taking a final bow. "This tour has been an amazing journey for Kevin and myself. Physically and emotionally," she admitted. Then, paying tribute to the man she married, and continues to have a lot of love for, the 36-year-old dancer went on: "@keviclifton we did it and I’m so proud of us. Thank you for always giving it everything and being the kick-ass, super talented performer and beautiful human being that you are."

The couple were clearly still close in their first post-split interview

Fans were quick to respond to Karen’s touching post. "Absolutely breath taking show. Two beautiful people and two wonderful performers," gushed one Instagram user. "We saw you in Bath. I’ve never seen a show which moved me as much as yours did. You are both incredible," agreed another. The former couple gave their first post-split interview to HELLO!, where, still wearing their wedding rings, they vowed to never stop dancing together. "I respect and admire Kevin as a performer, a human being, and I’ve always looked up to him, that will never stop. We want to be positive in all of this," Karen explained.

"Our friendship was built on our passion for dance. Dance is the glue that holds us together,” Kevin agreed, adding that there was never any doubt that they would stay dancing together. "What the future holds we have no idea. We are the best of friends, have a good laugh, and life goes on." Karen added: "The fact that I get to work with Kevin, and he inspires me, means a lot to me. The dynamic and energy we give each other on the dancefloor will never change. I don't feel we have changed as performers. In a way, we have grown more as individuals."