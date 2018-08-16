Jean-Claude Van Damme's son, 22, pleads guilty to disorderly conduct Nicholas is the youngest of the actor's three children

Nicholas Van Varenberg, who is action movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme's son, has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after holding his roommate at knifepoint at their Arizona apartment back in September 2017. Court records revealed that Nicholas was seen acting oddly on surveillance, after which police were called to the scene. After visiting the apartment, the the officers left only to return when banging and shouting was heard coming from the apartment. It was later shown on a police body camera video that Nicholas had threatened his roommate to stop him from opening the door.

Nicholas was arrested in 2017

The troubled 22-year-old alluded to his famous father during his arrest, asking the police officers if they want to be famous. Officers eventually arrested him on suspicion of aggravated assault, drug possession and unlawful imprisonment, and previously pleaded not guilty to the assault and kidnapping charges. He will be sentenced on 3 October and is thought to be receiving probation.

Nicholas is Jean-Claude's youngest son

Nicholas is the youngest of Jean-Claude's three children. The Street Fighter actor has been married five times to four different women, and has two children, Kristopher and Bianca, with Gladys Portugues, while Nicholas is his only son with his third wife, Darcy LaPier, who he married in 1994. Nicholas appears in his dad's 2018 film, Kickboxer: Retaliation, while Bianca is also an actress, and opened up about her upbringing, telling The Sun: "My parents let us do our own thing. When I was young, my mum pushed me into martial arts for self-discipline. I was seven and like, 'I can't stand it'. I stuck with ballet and [ice] skating. As a teenager, I was so focused on speed skating, I wanted to be in the Olympics." Speaking about her father, she added: "It's complicated. I always have people coming up and telling me how much they love my dad. It's nice to hear, but it's like, what does that have to do with me?"