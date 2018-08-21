Tom Hardy's wife Charlotte Riley disappointed she didn't talk to Kate Middleton at royal wedding Charlotte played the Duchess of Cambridge in TV drama Prince Charles III

Three months on from attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Charlotte Riley has opened up about the special day for the first time. The 36-year-old, who is married to British actor Tom Hardy, confessed she didn't get the chance to speak to the Duchess of Cambridge, despite playing the royal in popular TV drama, Prince Charles III. "I didn't get to meet Kate on the day - it didn’t really cross my mind that I've played her," the actress told Harper's Bazaar UK.

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley were guests at the royal wedding

Discussing how she prepped for her character, she added: "That was one of the interesting things about playing the character, because obviously it was a real person who's alive but I didn't get to meet her, and for very good reasons - she's got much more important things to be doing! So it was a lot of guess work and watching footage of YouTube." Charlotte's husband has enjoyed a close friendship with Harry, 33, for many years after the actor became an ambassador for The Prince's Trust in 2010. In recent times, Tom and Harry have been spotted out together in public events. Harry even attended the premiere of Tom's war film Dunkirk, and along with Prince William, they had cameo roles – which were later cut - in the film Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Charlotte, who shares one child with the actor, confessed she completely forgot to mention to her friends and family that she was invited to the royal wedding. "I was fielding text messages from friends who didn't know that I was going," she shared. "I just forgot to mention it to friends and family, so that was quite good fun!" The actress continued: "It was beautiful, wonderful gorgeous day - I don't want to say much more than that as it was someone's private moment. But it was beautiful, really, really beautiful."

