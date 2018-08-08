Tom Hardy gives rare insight into friendship with 'legend' Prince Harry – see what he had to say The pair are very close

Tom Hardy was one of the many celebrity guests who attended Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding, and has enjoyed a close friendship with Harry for many years. And in a recent interview with Esquire magazine, Tom has opened up about his relationship with the royal, branding him a "legend." Tom added that their friendship was "deeply private," but revealed just how much Harry means to him by telling the publication that he had flown from New Orleans – where he had been filming Fonzo – to attend his big day in May. Tom and Harry became good friends after the actor became an ambassador for The Prince's Trust in 2010.

Prince Harry and Tom Hardy are close friends

MORE: Prince Harry had a hole in his shoe at his friend's wedding and we've only just noticed

In recent times, Tom and Harry have been spotted out together in public events. Harry attended the premiere of Tom's war film Dunkirk, and along with Prince William, they had cameo roles – which were later cut - in the film Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Harry and Meghan both have a close-knit circle of friends who are careful not to talk too much about them in public, but from the little that has been said, they are known for being incredibly down-to-earth. This was illustrated at the beginning of the year, when they were spotted taking an economy flight to the South of France during their New Year's break away. Harry was seen wearing a cap to keep a low profile, and they were both dressed in casual outfits.

Tom was invited to the royal wedding in May

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were separated on her birthday - find out why

Harry was last seen out in public on Saturday at the wedding of his childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks. The big day also happened to fall on Meghan's birthday, and the pair looked in great spirits as they chatted to guests outside the church in Surrey. Harry acted as best man for the big day, and after undertaking his duties, he was seen leaving the churchyard holding hands with Meghan.