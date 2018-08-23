Jeremy Kyle opens up about becoming a first-time grandfather The TV host is a proud father to four children

Jeremy Kyle has shared his joy over becoming a first-time grandfather. The TV host's 28-year-old daughter Harriet welcomed a baby girl, named Isla, in June - and since then, Jeremy has been beaming with pride. In an interview with The Sun, he gushed: "I love it. Everyone says it's great because you can give them back! But no, she's amazing, she's very important." Elaborating further, the presenter added: "I tell everyone 'she's the best looking baby in the world!' and her mum Hattie has done a fantastic job. I'm very proud."

The 53-year-old shares Harriet with his ex-wife Kirsty Rowley, and is also a doting dad to daughters Alice, 14 and Ava, 12, and son Henry, nine, with his ex-wife Carla Germaine. Jeremy went on to reveal that he has been spoiling his granddaughter with gifts. He admitted: "It did happen once, [her mum and dad] were like: what are you doing? And I was like, she probably needs that. The thing is, they're her parents, I get the fun part. And then, when she's a bit older, I get the babysitting duties."

It's been an exciting year for Jeremy, not only has his daughter welcomed his first grandchild, but the presenter is set to marry his children's former nanny Vicky Burton, 36, after he popped the question just before Valentine's Day. Despite being engaged for a few months, Jeremy confessed the couple are yet to set a date! "Wedding plans? Just don't know right now. When I've made some I'll let you know," he teased. Jeremy confirmed the happy news on Good Morning Britain in February, saying: "All I did was get engaged - it's very nice and I'm very happy." He later added: "I've just done the most romantic thing which is to present a beautiful lady with a ring."

