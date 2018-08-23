Mark Owen shares adorable rare snap of his two daughters and wife Emma Ferguson So sweet!

Mark Owen took to Instagram on Wednesday night to post a very sweet tribute to his family – with an adorable snap of his two daughters and wife Emma Ferguson. He captioned the holiday photograph, which shows the trio strolling along the beach: "My girlband!!!!!" alongside plenty of sweet heart emojis. Mark and Emma share little girls Fox, six, and 10-year-old Willow alongside their son, 12-year-old Elwood. The Take That star's fans, of course, were quick to send plenty of adoring messages to Mark on the post.

"What a lovely picture. Thanks for sharing this with us," one follower wrote, while another said: "Those girls of yours are growing up fast, Willow will soon be as tall as her mum!! Beautiful."

The family are thought to be holidaying in Asia, since they touched down in Hong Kong in July – where Emma actually lived for some time as a child. The couple's eldest child, Elwood, celebrated his 12th birthday during their break, with Mark taking to Instagram again to post a loving tribute to his son.

Think it may nearly be time to get back to work 🤪 pic.twitter.com/K3sUvJqHdj — Take That (@takethat) August 22, 2018

Sharing a video of Elwood jumping into the sea, he wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful boy....We love you so much," alongside a heart and birthday cake emoji. Again, Mark's followers sent their own best wishes on the post, with one commenting: "Happy birthday to Elwood, growing up so quickly, hope you enjoy your holiday."

Mark, 46, and Emma, 43, have been married since November 2009 – and met in 2004. Like most of his bandmates, family life became a big part of his Take That journey in later years, with both Gary Barlow and Howard Donald also having children of a similar age.

The band recently teased fans with the prospect of new music earlier this month, tweeting from the group's account that they are back in the studio. Mark even posted a photo from his holiday, writing: "Think it may nearly be time to get back to work!"