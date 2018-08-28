Rochelle Humes reveals her secret to balancing work, kids and fitness The Saturdays star shares two children with husband Marvin

With two young daughters, a successful career, and fitness routine to think about, Rochelle Humes is no stranger to keeping several balls in the air at once. And now, the former Saturdays star has told HELLO! exactly how she manages her busy schedule. "It's not plain sailing at all, I'm always winging it," laughs Rochelle. But luckily, she and her JLS star husband Marvin, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last month, are the perfect team. "Every Sunday, I sit down with Marvin and figure out who needs to be where, and who is working and when," Rochelle explains. "So that takes some of the stress away."

And the 29-year-old star has certainly been doing some stress-busting recently, by trying her hand at boxing, as part of a new campaign with her fitness guru Pmac – who also counts Marvin and Giovanna Fletcher as clients – and tea brand Twinings. "When I workout, I get comfortable doing what I’m good at, but that doesn't make me better," says Rochelle. "It feels so good to change up my routine."

Despite their busy schedules, Rochelle and Marvin, 33, make sure they find time to keep active with their girls. "We're very lucky where we live, its very green, there's forest everywhere, so we go for lots of walks together," explains Rochelle. Whilst Valentina is a little young for exercise just yet – "she just waddles around" – Alaia loves being active. "During the school holidays Alaia has been going to a sports club, which she absolutely loves. She also does dancing and is going to start tennis club," Rochelle tells us. "Exercise is so great for keeping their minds, as well as their bodies, active too."