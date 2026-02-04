Rochelle Humes gives fans a peek into the building of her 'forever' family home

Rochelle Humes has given fans a glimpse into where the building of her "forever" family home currently stands. The star said construction was "starting to take shape" at the property, which she is eager to move into with husband Marvin and their children.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Rochelle, 36, took viewers inside the house, which appears to already have its foundations finished by the builders, paving the way for decoration to take place next. In the series of clips, the spacious property will feature stunning archways and large floor-to-ceiling windows.

Captioning the post, the mother-of-three wrote: "Things are starting to happen." She continued: "Our dream of building a 'new build that feels like it's been there forever' is starting to take shape and it finally feels like the time to start bringing you guys along for the ride."

Rochelle added: "Over two years later, this is where the fun really begins." The singer-turned-presenter had previously shared in 2023 that she and Marvin, 40, had decided to embark on the project after moving out of their north London home.

The new video showed Rochelle and Marvin being taken on several tours of the house, with its brickwork and plasterboard still exposed. However, the former The Saturdays member was also shown in a design meeting discussing the interiors, suggesting that the end is in sight for the project.

At the end of last year, the star posted that the house - which also features an extensive garden - would be completed at some point in 2026. She explained: "In the next two weeks all windows will be in and in the new year things will look a lot different."

Her most recent post has received many impressed comments. That includes from Ben Shepherd, who left a series of 'flame' emojis, while Tinie Tempah added "amazing".

Rochelle previously shared on Instagram that she and Marvin, who she married in 2012, had decided to build the house "out of the blue" after receiving an unexpected offer on their previous home. They then found a plot of land in a location they had "always loved", and are living in a rental nearby until it is finished.

Rochelle and Marvin, who was a member of JLS, are parents to daughter Alaia-Mai, 12, daughter Valentina Raine, eight, and son Blake, four. They regularly share insights into their family life on social media, and also their home renovation on @homehumes.