Congratulations are in order for Rachel Weisz and husband Daniel Craig, who have welcomed their first child – a baby girl! The Hollywood couple, who announced their pregnancy in April, are "very happy" and have shared the sweet news with close friends, according to the Daily Mail. The little girl is the first child of Rachel, 48, and Daniel, 50, though both share a child each with previous partners. While she was expecting, the actress gave a sweet interview to the New York Times, expressing her joy.

Rachel and Daniel confirmed they were expecting in April

"I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy," she said. "We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery." Rachel is already mum to 11-year-old son Henry with Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky, while Daniel is a father to 26-year-old daughter Ella from his previous marriage to actress Fiona Loudon.

Rachel and James Bond actor Daniel started dating in December 2010 and went on to tie the knot in New York City in June 2011. Earlier this year, the About A Boy star opened up about her marriage to Daniel, revealing that they make a conscious effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Rachel looking beautiful during her pregnancy

"You make it your own. It's very personal, it's very private. I don't think mine's particularly exceptional apart from that we're both in the public eye," she told ES Magazine. "But I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies - marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

In a 2015 interview, she further explained their need for privacy. "He's just too famous. It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage," Rachel told MORE magazine. "When you're young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don't have to share everything. When you're married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you're in your own life."