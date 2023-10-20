Daniel Craig appears to have lapped up some serious sunshine! The 007 star looked incredibly bronzed during a date night with his wife, Rachel Weisz, on Thursday.

The pair were photographed making their way into The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga concert in New York and it looks like Daniel may have been fresh off a sun-soaked vacation.

Daniel, 55, looked dashing with his perfectly polished and quiff haircut, round glasses and a touch of rugged stubble. He wore a turquoise sweater and jeans which he had paired with tan shoes.

WATCH: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's thrilling trailer starring Daniel Craig

He arrived hand-in-hand with Rachel, 53, who looked stunning in an elegant, black outfit and her long, dark hair worn loose around her shoulders.

This is the second time in as many weeks that Daniel has turned heads with his appearance.

The James Bond actor recently debuted his golden quiff at the Albie Awards organized by the Clooney Foundation For Justice in New York City.

© AKGS Daniel Craig looked bronzed for his date night with Rachel Weisz

Daniel looked impeccable in a dark navy double-breasted blazer paired with matching slacks and a white dress shirt.

The couple have been married since 2011 but keep their personal life out of the spotlight. Even their wedding was low-key with a grand total of just four wedding guests – and two of them were their own children.

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 2011

Daniel and Rachel said 'I do' in New York two of their family friends were witnesses and then also in attendance were their two children, Ella (she was 18 at the time) who is Daniel's child from a previous relationship with Fiona Loudon, and the then-four-year-old Henry who Rachel shares with ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky.

In an interview with ES magazine, Rachel opened up about marriage and confessed that she was never sure if it would happen for her.

© Getty Images Rachel and Daniel are very private people

"I never thought I would get married," The Mummy actress said. "It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies - marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

Daniel and Rachel - who are also parents to daughter Grace, four - reportedly first met in college in 1994 but their romance didn't begin until years later when they worked on Dream House together.

© Getty They shares one child together

Daniel briefly described married life as "great" back in 2011, but hasn't talked publicly about it otherwise.

Rachel explained why they keep details of their marriage and relationship under wraps when she said: "He's just too famous. It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage."

© Getty Images They had only four guests at their wedding

"When you're young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don't have to share everything. When you're married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you're in your own life."

