Rachel Weisz reveals she has suffered a miscarriage

Rachel Weisz has revealed that she once suffered a miscarriage while discussing her new Amazon Prime series, Dead Ringers.

The 53-year-old – who is married to Daniel Craig – opened up about the emotional experience of losing a child while sharing her reaction to the negative response to scenes of childbirth and loss in the show, in which she portrays twin gynecologists.

"I think I probably was surprised because I was just telling this story about the female experience, and it didn't seem to have been like heightened or overdramatized," she told hosts Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on The News Agents podcast, referring to scenes in the show of women going through miscarriages and footage of live births.

She added: "Women had miscarriages, I've had a miscarriage, so you suddenly see blood coming out of your body and these are just all part of a female experience of being alive. I think we're not used to it. I think we're not used to seeing any of those things being represented cinematically or fictionally. So maybe this is breaking some new ground this show."

Rachel is typically very private about her personal life, so she did not share any further details about when her miscarriage occurred. She is a mom to two children and shares a daughter Grace, four, with her husband, Daniel. The couple also have children from previous relationships.

The Definitely, Maybe actress has a 16-year-old son, Henry, with her former fiancé, director Darren Aronofsky. They started dating in 2001 before getting engaged in 2005, though they never married and split in 2010. Meanwhile, Daniel has a 31-year-old daughter, Ella, from his previous marriage to actress Fiona Loudon, who he was with from 1992 until 1994.

In the same interview, Rachel made a rare comment about her husband and admitted that she is glad his time as James Bond is over. The actor began his time as Bond when he took over from Pierce Brosnan in time for 2006's Casino Royale. He later starred in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015,) and finally No Time to Die (2021).

Rachel, who has been married to Daniel since 2011, has witnessed her husband film three of his five Bond films and opened up about the relief she feels now that his time as the savvy British spy is over. The actress detailed the high-intensity and high-risk aspects of her husband's role, seeing as he opted to do his own stunts when filming the action-packed movies.

"It was very dangerous," she recalled. "I mean, he got injured a lot because he did all his own stunts." Now that he is officially done with the films, she said: "So, the danger quotient has definitely gone down… It is a much less stressful time for him. I'm really proud of his time as Bond and I think he was really, really brilliant, but yeah, it's much less stressful now, for sure."

Rachel and Daniel, 55, first met over a decade before they started dating when they were part of the cast of Les Grandes Horizontales at the National Theatre Studio in 1994. They were co-stars once again on the horror film Dream House, during which they quietly started dating, and then once more – seemingly for the last time – on Betrayal on Broadway, in 2013. The twosome lives between London and New York – both of them hail from England – and own a Cobble Hill, Brooklyn townhouse which they purchased for $6.75 million in 2018, as well as a home in Camden, London.

