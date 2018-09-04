New dad Declan Donnelly is all smiles as he returns home after baby daughter's birth Isla Elizabeth Anne was born on Saturday

Judging by his big smile, it seems new dad Declan Donnelly is adjusting well to fatherhood. The popular TV presenter was pictured arriving back home after spending quality time with his wife Ali Astall and their newborn daughter Isla Elizabeth Anne in hospital on Monday and couldn't help but give fans and waiting photographers a big smile and a thumbs up.

The couple are on cloud nine after welcoming their first daughter on Saturday. The presenter, 42, announced the happy news on Saturday afternoon, with Dec tweeting: "Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x."

Lucky Isla has been receiving visits since then, with "Uncle Ant" being one of the first on Sunday. The presenter, who has recently returned from his Italian holiday, made the visit just hours after posting a sweet congratulatory message on social media. "Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne. Can't wait for cuddles. I love you already!! Uncle Ant xxxxx," the post read.

Dec and Ali will spend the next few months making the most of their time together before Dec has to travel to Australia to present I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Holly Willoughby, who will be taking over Ant, confirmed on Monday morning that they are both travelling with their families.

Speaking to This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, she revealed: "I can't wait for cuddles with her. I think she'll be coming to Australia as well!" She later confirmed that she will be taking her children off school so they can join her on the exciting adventure. "The weird this is, when I first found out, it’s very exciting, it's kind of bitter sweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for - and the kids are coming with me." She added: "I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there…!'"

