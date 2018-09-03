Phillip Schofield causes controversy with Dec baby comment The This Morning host has been close friends with Ant and Dec for years

Phillip Schofield was one of the many famous faces to send their well wishes to Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall over the weekend, following the news that the couple had welcomed their first child. And while his message was well meaning, Phillip received some backlash online by some followers as a result of his choice of words. Phillip said: "CONGRATULATIONS! Now you're a family. welcome Isla, can't wait to meet you." A number of comments soon followed, with one user writing: "My husband and I don't have children but we are still a family," while another said: "You don’t need to have children to be a family." Phillip then responded, simply writing: "Sigh."

Phillip Schofield's well wishes to Dec caused controversy among fans

Just one day after her arrival, Dec's best friend and co-host Ant McPartlin was pictured visiting the family at hospital. Just hours earlier, the TV presenter had taken to social media to post a sweet message to her newborn. He wrote: "Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne," it read. "Can’t wait for cuddles. I love you already!! Uncle Ant xxxxx."The post delighted fans, who were quick to comment on it. One wrote: "Aww, Isla is a very lucky girl having such a fab Uncle Ant," while another said: "This is the cutest tweet ever." A third added: "Aww, this just gave me the biggest smile."

MORE: 'Uncle Ant' shares rare social media post dedicated to Dec's baby

Dec and Ali welcomed their first child on Saturday

Baby Isla is going to be very well travelled in the first few months of her life. Next month, Dec will be heading out to Australia to present the new series of I'm A Celeb, and his family are thought to be joining him. Holly Willoughby – who will be filling in for Ant on this year's show – said of Declan's baby joy on Monday's episode of This Morning: "I can't wait for cuddles with her. I think she'll be coming to Australia as well!"

READ: What is Declan Donnelly's net worth?

Dec announced the happy news on Saturday afternoon, sharing an adorable photo of his new daughter's hand curled around his finger on Instagram. ‪"Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x," the caption read.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.