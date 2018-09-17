Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall's first child – find out the date of birth, name and gender Dec is a first-time dad!

Congratulations are in order for Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall! The couple became parents for the first time in September after Ali gave birth to a bouncing baby girl. Proud Dec announced the news on social media, writing: ‪"Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x." Aw!

The I'm a Celebrity presenter revealed his wife's due date back in May. Speaking to the Mirror at the BAFTA TV Awards, Dec said he was excited to meet his first child, and that Ali was due in September. His talent manager wife added: "I just wish it would come out now, that we could fast-forward to having the baby. We want to get on with it – we can't wait."

Dec and Ali have welcomed a little girl, baby Isla Elizabeth Anne

The Saturday Night Takeaway star confirmed his wife's pregnancy to his nearly seven million Twitter followers in late March. Dec wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it. D x."

The couple announced they were expecting in March

Their baby's arrival came shortly after Dec and Ali celebrated their third wedding anniversary in August. The couple spent the evening at the theatre, with Dec tweeting at the time: "Anniversary night was a trip to the @oldvictheatre to see A Monster Calls. Simply brilliant. Fantastic cast, inventive staging and the music is incredible. Even bump enjoyed it (we think that was clapping going on in there!)." He also thanked fans for their well wishes, writing: "Thanks for the anniversary wishes to me and Mrs D, much appreciated."

Dec enjoyed his first few weeks of parenthood with Ali at home, before he returned to work on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! This year, Holly Willoughby replaced Dec's co-star and best friend Ant McPartlin, who is taking a break from work to focus on his recovery.

