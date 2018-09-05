Emma Bunton shares emotional video of son starting big school It's a big week for parents across the country

Emma Bunton is the latest celebrity to share her family's back-to-school update with fans, as her son starts secondary school today. The Spice Girls singer posted a video of 11-year-old Beau Lee Jones heading off to start a new school in his freshly pressed uniform. In her emotional caption, she included a crying emoji and wrote: "So proud!! #growinguptoofast #firstday #bigschool." Fans were quick to give Emma and Beau their best wishes, with many saying, "good luck," and commenting on how grown up he now looks.

Emma Bunton's started school earlier this week

Emma has enjoyed a fabulous summer with Beau, along with her other son, seven-year-old Tate, and her fiancé Jade Jones, 39. The 42-year-old mum and her family reportedly holidayed in Greece earlier this month, when she shared some sun-soaked photos which included Tate splashing around in the crystal-clear sea waters. Their luxurious getaway came two months after Emma and Jade celebrated their 20th anniversary together. Talking about their engagement, which was announced seven years ago in 2011, Emma told Fabulous magazine: "There aren't any plans for a wedding, but we do talk about it. I think because both of us are Aquarius we try and live for the moment, so don't plan things too far ahead. I'm so lucky to have found him."

MORE: Emma Bunton shares rare photo of son during family holiday in Greece

Emma Bunton has previously spoken out about her son

The Heart radio presenter, who is also set to reunite with the Spice Girls for a tour in 2019, isn't the only celebrity mum to post a soppy back-to-school photo this week. Ealier today, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden shared a photo of her two girls on their way to school. And on Sunday evening, This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby asked, "Hands up if your front door looks like this?" alongside a picture of her children's new school bags and shoes in the hallway