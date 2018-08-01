Emma Bunton shares rare photo of son during family holiday in Greece The Spice Girls star is enjoying a summer break with her family

Emma Bunton couldn't resist sharing a photo of her youngest son from their family holiday on Tuesday. The Spice Girls singer, who tries to keep her children out of the public eye, delighted her followers by posting a snap of Tate, seven, paddling in the sea at their sun-soaked destination.

"So beautiful #familytimes #besttimes #notcominghome," Emma captioned the snap, which soon attracted a number of comments from her fans. "Wow! Looks like paradise…! Where are you?" one asked. Another wrote: "What a little love."

Emma Bunton shared a photo of her son Tate on holiday

Emma later shared another photo of herself in her "happy place" – enjoy dinner at the beachfront. "It's getting serious, it's dinner time!!! #myhappyplace," the singer wrote alongside the photo, which showed her smiling as she sat overlooking the ocean at sunset.

Although Emma hasn't divulged her holiday destination, it appears the 42-year-old has been staying in Greece. One fan suggested that she was staying at Sani Beach on Halkidiki, although another wrote: "Keep this holiday destination a secret so it stays so beautiful."

If indeed Emma did stay at Sani Beach, she would be hard-pushed to find a more suitable hotel for her stay with fiancé Jade Jones and their sons Beau, ten, and Tate. The family resort comprises of four different hotels, each designed to cater for different family configurations. Each hotel has its own childcare facilities for all ages and there are even special Sani Resort Academies where youngsters can develop their dance or football skills, training with the Chelsea FC Foundation.

The Spice Girls singer said she didn't want to come home from the resort

Their parents, meanwhile, can relax on the private beach, go snorkelling or sunbathe by the pool. There is also a spa where tired guests can indulge in some pampering, with massages, facials and scrubs among the treatments on offer.

Emma and Jade's holiday comes two months after they celebrate their 20th anniversary together. Despite the fact they have been engaged since 2011, the laid-back pair are in no rush to get married. Talking to Fabulous magazine, Emma revealed: "There aren’t any plans for a wedding, but we do talk about it. I think because both of us are Aquarius we try and live for the moment, so don’t plan things too far ahead. I’m so lucky to have found him. He has been a real support and is so positive, as sometimes I get nervous or worry about things. He’s a good man to have around."