Erin Boag waves off son as he starts first day at school - see the adorable picture

Strictly Come Dancing fans were treated to news of dance partners Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag’s exciting tour last month, but Erin has an emotional parenting milestone to get through first. Earlier this week the 43-year-old professional dancer shared a photo of her son Ewan on Twitter as he was about to head off for his first ever day at school. In the adorable picture, Ewan is wearing a dapper blazer and cute shorts while cheekily posing with both his thumbs up. In the background, fans can see family photos including a sweet family portrait of Ewan as a baby being cradled in his mother’s arms. Erin captioned the photo: “Ewan’s first day of school. So grown up and so very handsome. #proudmummy.” Former Strictly co-star Ola Jordan swiftly commented, writing: “Oh! Very handsome,” while another follower added: “A very proud moment for your handsome little man and his parents of course! A great memory Erin.”

While Ewan enjoys his new school life, Erin will no doubt be busy training for her dazzling new production with Anton du Beke. Dance Those Magical Musicals starts in January next year and will see ballroom meeting musical theatre with classic songs including Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, 42nd Street, Hairspray and Top Hat. Erin and Anton will dance alongside a West End dance ensemble and the London Concert Orchestra before taking part in a Q&A with the audience. The show will tour around the UK and Ireland, visiting cities including London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Sheffield and Dunfermline.

Meanwhile, Anton will be taking part in the sixteenth series of BBC One’s hugely popular Strictly Come Dancing which starts this weekend. Celebrities will be paired up with their professional dance partners, including the three new professionals joining the show this year, Johannes Radebe, Luba Mushtuk and Graziano Di Prima.