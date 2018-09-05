Georgia May Foote reveals most surprising thing about Strictly that fans may not realise The 27-year-old actress finished runner-up on the show

Georgia May Foote has opened up about her Strictly Come Dancing journey, which saw her finish runner-up on the show in 2015. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the WellChild Awards on Tuesday night, the actress revealed the most surprising thing she learnt about taking part in the show. "It is very hard, it's very tiring, but it's also one of the most amazing experiences I've ever done in my life," she said. "And I learnt that you literally take your clothes off and there are just sequins everywhere! So if you're doing Strictly, be prepared to find sequins everywhere in your house."

Georgia, 27, is still a big fan of the show and said: "I'll definitely be watching it. I think the line-up's amazing. I think Strictly every year do pull out amazing people and I always think, a couple of episodes in when you get to know everyone, that's when it gets better. Just keep watching it and I'm sure you'll fall in love with everybody on it."

Georgia spoke to HELLO! at the WellChild Awards

The former Coronation Street star still keeps in touch with her Strictly class, which included Peter Andre, Helen George, Kellie Bright and winner Jay McGuiness. "We still have our WhatsApp group that we chat on now and again. All of us bump into each other at events like this so we're definitely all still in touch," she said.

The soap actress was among the stars who attended the WellChild Awards on Tuesday night, joining Katie Piper, Laura Hamilton, Lucy Mecklenburgh, Natalie Rushdie and other celebrities in the audience. Prince Harry, who is patron of the children's charity, was guest of honour alongside his wife Meghan, and gave a speech during the evening, praising all the seriously-ill, brave young winners.

Georgia was among the stars who attended the WellChild Awards

TV presenter Katie was on hand to award the 15 to 18-year-old prize, and told HELLO!: "It's such a difficult time in your life that age, without being faced with illness, disease and disability. All the children here have faced adversity, but they're living with it and they've overcome it. It's really important we give them a platform, we shout about it and praise them. They're amazing role models."

Katie Piper was on hand to present a prize on the evening

The mother-of-two, who shares daughters Belle and Penelope with husband Richard James, added: "I think since becoming a mum, I'm much more emotional, particularly about issues with children. You really understand what it must be like, not just for the children but also the parents." Katie went on to praise the newest member of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex, saying: "I'm a big admirer of Meghan – not just her fashion sense, but also her charitable spirit, the different causes that she gets involved in and the reasons behind those. I definitely think for young women, myself included, she's someone we can all relate to."

