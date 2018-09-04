Why today is a special day for Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson The Strictly Come Dancing lovebirds confirmed their romance in February

Despite Gorka Marquez's busy schedule with this year's class of Strictly Come Dancing, the professional dancer has found the time to celebrate his 28th birthday in style with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday evening to share a sweet selfie with his leading lady, he gushed in the caption: "Last cuddles being 27 @glouiseatkinson #birthdayboy tomorrow." The following day, Gemma - who met Gorka on the BBC dance show last year - posted a heartfelt message alongside a montage of fun pictures of the pair.

Gorka Marquez celebrated his 28th birthday with Gemma Atkinson

"Happy Birthday Gorks," the actress-turned-radio presenter wrote. "It's impossible to put into words how happy I am that I found you. You surprise me every day and go above and beyond to make sure that myself and everyone else around you feels loved." She added: "Sending you the Biggest, happiest Birthday wishes and here's to many more Birthdays together, because growing old with you, is number one on my bucket list. Te quiero mucho."

The loved-up duo have been together since working together on the Strictly 2017 tour, and have been flooding their Instagram pages with adorable posts. The professional dancer was paired with X Factor champ Alexandra Burke, while Gemma, 33, was with Aljaz Skorjanec throughout the competition. Gemma recently revealed how she and Gorka will be keeping their relationship going when they're not together - and it's through Facetime! Since landing a job with Hits Radio this year, the former soap star has remained in Manchester, while Gorka continues to work for Strictly, based in London.

She previously opened up about her relationship to HELLO!, saying: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me."

