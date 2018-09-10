Kevin Clifton just made a very exciting family announcement Would you give this a go?

Kevin Clifton just made a very exciting announcement that his fans will love! The Strictly Come Dancing star took to his Instagram on Sunday night to share that he and his sister Joanne Clifton will be taking their parent's popular dance academy online – so their students can learn to dance from all over the world. Posting a video to his account, he wrote, "Who fancies learning to dance???!!!" On the footage, he can be heard saying: "I know a lot of you are itching to hear what's going on… you're always asking us, where can we have lessons with you? So my mum and dad had this idea to bring Clifton Dance Academy online."

Kevin and sister Jo

The Clifton's dance school is based in Grimsby, where Kevin and Joanne grew up. Their parents, Keith and Judy, are four times British Latin American champions – while of course their children have gone on to be hugely successful, too. On their own Instagram page, they wrote: "Here we are!!! Cliftons Dance Academy goes online. Learn to dance with Kevin & Joanne in the comfort of your own home. If you can't get to a class or don't live close by this is perfect for you! More details will be coming soon."

MORE: Brendan Cole has his say on the new Strictly couples: 'Anton and Susannah were way too predictable'

Loading the player...

Plenty of Strictly fans were very excited to hear the news, of course. "Absolutely love it... How exciting?!?! I would definitely love to give this whirl," one fan wrote, while another said: "What a fabulous idea!! Well done to the clever Cliftons."

Who fancies learning to dance???!!! @cliftonsdanceacademy86 A post shared by Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) on Sep 9, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

Jo, meanwhile, also posted a message to her own loyal followers, writing: "WHO FANCIES LEARNING TO DANCE?!?? Dance lessons at the click of a button ONLINE with us two !!! Coming soon!!!" Joanne won the 2016 series of Strictly with Ore Aduba – and now performs regularly in musical theatre shows. Kevin was recently paired up with celebrity contestant Stacey Dooley for the new series, which launches later in September.

READ MORE: Kate Silverton defends juggling Strictly Come Dancing with being a mother