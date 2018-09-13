Ryan Thomas reunites with daughter Scarlett in sweet video This is so sweet!

Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas was finally reunited with his daughter Scarlett on Wednesday, following his Celebrity Big Brother win on Monday night. The former Coronation Street star went to pick her up from school, and was greeted with the best welcome as his little girl ran over to him as soon as she saw him, even dropping her school bag in the process! Ryan scooped Scarlett up into his arms as they hugged each other. "Complete," Ryan captioned a since-deleted video on Instagram. The doting dad also posted a photo of his daughter and niece Elsie-Rose at home, which he captioned with a love heart emoji.

Ryan was reunited with his daughter Scarlett following his CBB win

MORE: Ryan Thomas' daughter sends message of support following Roxanne Pallett accusations

Ryan was eager to get back to his only child, and had been in London since winning the reality TV show to do interviews and TV appearances, including on Jeremy Vine. He said: "I can't wait to get home. I'm picking her [Scarlett] up from school – you're keeping me from my daughter! That's the next leg of the journey. So looking forward to getting back to normality." The TV star has been praised by his family, former Corrie co-stars and viewers at home as one of the most deserving winners of Celebrity Big Brother, who proved a hit for his positive attitude and the way he dealt with Roxanne Pallett's infamous punch accusations.

Ryan couldn't wait to get back to his little girl

READ: Tina O'Brien marks daughter's birthday with cute throwback photo

In his interview with Emma Willis after coming out of the house, Ryan gracefully said when asked if he could forgive the shamed actress: "If this person has an issue and a misunderstanding, who am I to sit there and judge? Forgiveness is a big thing so if she wants forgiveness and it makes her feel better than I would give her that. I think she’s been punished enough by the public."Following his win, Ryan also took to social media to thank his fans for their support. He tweeted: "Absolutely overwhelmed with the love and support I've received, you've no idea how much it means to me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.