Roxanne Pallett apologises for accusing Ryan Thomas of physical abuse: 'I got it wrong' Roxanne Pallett accused Ryan Thomas of hurting her in CBB after he playfully punched her

Roxanne Pallett has apologised after accusing her fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestant Ryan Thomas of physically abusing her in the Big Brother House. Appearing on the Jeremy Vine Show for her first interview since leaving the CBB house, the former Emmerdale star said that she "overreacted" after Ryan playfully punched her in the series. Since leaving the show, Roxanne revealed that she immediately watched back the footage, and admitted that she made a mistake.

Roxanne apologised for the incident

Speaking about the situation, she said: "Yeah he did [punch me]. At the time it hurt but when I look back on that footage, as soon as I left the house…and I got it wrong. I really got it wrong." The 35-year-old continued to explain what was going through her head at the time, saying: "My mind ran away with me. I am a sensitive person my friends and family can vouch for that… In the house everything becomes heightened. Your insecurities are heightened. All I can say I can explain is in the moment it felt worse than it was."

READ: Ryan Thomas' daughter sends message of support following Roxanne Pallett's accusations

She apologised to Ryan for her actions, who has been distressed on the show since the incident, and said: "I massively apologise to not just Ryan but to his family, his friends, his fans, every single person that watched that." The 35-year-old has previously worked with Women's Aid, and said that she was "heartbroken" to contribute to the issue of false allegations. Roxanne also addressed her former co-stars coming forward with their own stories about her following the incident, explaining: "I think we all make friends and enemies along the way in life and in jobs and unfortunately when you make mistakes unfortunately there are a lot of people who want to contribute to the backlash."

READ: Tina O'Brien marks daughter's birthday with adorable throwback photo