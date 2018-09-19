See how newlyweds Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer are spending the first days of married life The lovebirds exchanged wedding vows on Saturday

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer are celebrating the first days of married in the sweetest way! The couple, who tied the knot in Portugal on Saturday, headed straight to the West End to watch Matilda in honour of Jeff's youngest son Freddie's 14th birthday on Tuesday. "Brazier family trip to @matildathemusical for Freds birthday! All so excited," the father-of-two wrote alongside a family selfie. Jeff, 39, has been bringing up his children as a single parent since his ex-girlfriend and Big Brother star Jade Goody lost her fight with cancer in March 2009.

Jeff Brazier shared this lovely family picture with his new wife Kate Dwyer

After finding love with current partner Kate, the couple have been open about how their family dynamics have changed over the years. His new wife also paid tribute to her step-son, saying: "Happy Birthday Freddy B. Five of your birthdays I've seen come and go and each year you make me more proud." She added: "Thank you for making me feel so loved, and for loving Mabel as much as I do. We love you."

The birthday celebrations come days after the happy couple exchanged wedding vows in front of Freddie and his older brother, 15-year-old Bobby. The boys both played special roles on the big day as Jeff's best men. Of his wedding, Jeff told HELLO!: "I couldn’t be happier. This isn't just any wedding, this is a really special one." Jeff and Kate had been dating for five years, and announced their engagement in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! in October.

Speaking of Kate joining his family last year, the doting dad shared: "We spend some lovely family time together as the four of us. I personally love it when Kate does things with the boys when I'm not around. I know the time Kate has with her family and friends is very precious to her and I know that Kate now realises boys are family." He continued: "When she does take the kids with her, everybody always has a good time. That for me makes me feel like I'm marrying the right person."

