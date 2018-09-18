Jamie Oliver posts rare family photo featuring wife Jools and daughter Petal What a lovely picture

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools often posts photographs of her family life on social media, but rarely appears in them herself. So fans were delighted this week when she featured in a beautiful, candid picture with youngest daughter Petal, nine, which had been taken during the family's holiday to Ibiza in the summer. Jamie simply captioned the picture with two love heart emojis, and added in the location section: "Mother's Love." Fans adored the photo, and couldn’t get over how much Jools and Petal looked alike either. "Wow, looks like she is hugging herself as a child," one observed about the mum-of-five, while another said: "Such a lovely photo, I would frame it." A third added: "Beautiful mum and daughter photo."

Jools Oliver and daughter Petal

While Jamie's job means that he is in the public eye, he has made an effort – as has Jools – to keep their family life private, and they only occasionally post pictures of their children online – especially their eldest daughters Poppy, 16, and Daisy, 15, who are now teenagers. Jamie recently admitted that he doesn’t actually like being famous, telling The Guardian during an interview: "Every day I wish I wasn’t famous." However, he went on to recognise his fortunate position, and continued to say that he was happy that he got to work with "nice people" as "having a laugh is a pretty good job to have". "Being grateful is the secret to happiness," he concluded.

MORE: Jamie Oliver addresses burglary incident

Loading the player...

Jamie and Jools have the sweetest family!

It's clear that the Olivers are an incredibly close family, and Jamie and Jools both dote on their five children. However, last year, Jamie surprised fans when he admitted he would only give himself six out of ten when it comes to parenting his eldest two. "I don't think I'm very good to be honest," he told the Telegraph. "And they're girls, which is really hard and they're not interested in much I've got to offer. And then the others are six and eight and I'm pretty good at that. And then one is a baby and we're back on the beginning."

READ: Jools Oliver once accused Jamie of having an affair

Jamie and Jools have five children

Jamie and Jools have been married since June 2000 and are childhood sweethearts. Last year, Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie’s long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they were teenagers. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.