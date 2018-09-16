Exclusive! Jeff Brazier shares his delight after marrying Kate Dwyer in 'really special' wedding Don't they make a lovely couple!

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer said 'I do' in front of their family and friends in Portugal on Saturday in an intimate ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO!. The happy couple were joined by Jeff's two sons Bobby, 15, and Freddy, 14, who played special roles on the big day as Jeff's best men. Of his wedding, Jeff told HELLO!: "I couldn’t be happier. This isn’t just any wedding, this is a really special one." Jeff and Kate had been dating for five years, and announced their engagement in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! in October.

Jeff and Kate are now husband and wife!

Jeff, 39, said of Kate joining his family last year: "We spend some lovely family time together as the four of us. I personally love it when Kate does things with the boys when I'm not around. I know the time Kate has with her family and friends is very precious to her and I know that Kate now realises boys are family." He continued: "When she does take the kids with her, everybody always has a good time. That for me makes me feel like I'm marrying the right person."

MORE: Jeff Brazier opens up about his sons' relationship with Kate Dwyer

Loading the player...

The happy couple's romantic engagement story

Jeff also recently told HELLO! that he can't wait to have more children with Kate in the near-future. The couple spoke in an exclusive Facebook Live last year, revealing that they both hope to have a daughter. Jeff shared: "I need a girl. I've had the name Isabella for so, so long and I'd be really disappointed if I don't meet her one day. Bella Brazier, it just rings. And if she's naughty - Isabella!" Kate added: "Jeff would have one tomorrow. It's a few years off. I'm still young. I'd love to have a girl because I'm really outnumbered in the house, I don't think I could deal with more boys. But we'll just have to wait and see."

READ: Jeff Brazier praises Kate Dwyer on being an 'incredible' stepmum to his sons

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.