Ben Shephard left red-faced after epic Good Morning Britain blunder What would John Torode say?

Ben Shephard was caught off guard after he made quite the gaffe live on air on Friday's Good Morning Britain. During a chat with Gregg Wallace, Ben was forced to apologise after he inadvertently called Gregg the wrong name. Instead, the GMB anchor referred to the MasterChef judge as "John" - no doubt getting confused with Gregg's co-host John Torode. He accidentally said: "It's lovely to see you John." Both Ben and Charlotte Hawkins let out a gasp before he quickly shouted, "Um Gregg". However, taking it in his stride, Gregg jokingly quipped: "It's alright Terry."

Ben Shephard was chatting with MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace on Friday's GMB

Earlier on in the show, Gregg opened up about his impressive weight-loss transformation, saying: "Let's just say there are certain things you have to cut out. I reduced the booze, I've had to give up fry ups and I exercise more." Over the past few weeks, the food critic has been updating fans of his journey by sharing shirtless pictures. "Early morning body weight holiday programme. How do I look @dannyattheempire," he captioned one picture.

Last month, Gregg and his wife Anne-Marie celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in August 2016, in a romantic ceremony exclusively covered by HELLO!. Gregg, who is 21 years older than his bride, married at Hever Castle in Kent in front of guests including John - who was his best man - Lisa Faulkner and Gregg's MasterChef: The Professionals co-presenters, Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti. "Meeting Anna has brought me what I think I've always been searching for - that big, warm family dynamic and there's real strength in that," he told HELLO! at the time. "I'm very conscious of people thinking I just do this willy-nilly. But we haven't rushed into this – we've been together for three years and I truly have never met anyone like Anna." The groom also added: "Anna was clear from the start of our relationship that she wants children and it won't be long at all before that happens."

