Ben Shephard reveals he has been banned from doing Strictly This is funny!

With Strictly Come Dancing fever hitting the nation, it wasn’t long before it was the topic of conversation on Thursday's episode of Good Morning Britain. And while many of the presenters have taken part in the popular BBC One dance show, including Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard is yet to polish his dance shoes and participate. When quizzed about why, Ben revealed that he actually has been banned from participating – by his wife! He said, referring to the infamous Strictly curse: "My wife didn’t want me to have an affair." He then joked: "That's the only reason why I wanted to do it!"

Ben Shephard's wife doesn't want him doing Strictly!

Ben's revelation follows after his co-host Kate – who participated in the dance show in 2007 with pro Anton Du Beke – admitted that she thought she had what it took to win the glitterball trophy because she regularly pulls out impressive moves on the dancefloor at weddings. Speaking in a special Strictly episode on Saturday night, she revealed: "Before I went on to Strictly, I assumed it was going to be me lifting the glitterball because, honestly, after a few drinks at a wedding, I’m amazing. In my head, I was going to be triumphant. And of course, that wasn’t true at all - I was absolutely rubbish."

MORE: Strictly's Faye Tozer reveals dance injuries

The new Strictly series kicked off on 8 September, and the celebrity contestants and their professional dancers have been working hard in the studio over the past two weeks ahead of their first live performance on Saturday night. Following the pairings being revealed, HELLO!'s Strictly columnist Brendan Cole had his say on what he thought about them, admitting that he thought that Anton and Susannah Constantine was far "too predictable," while Karen Clifton and Charles Venn had amazing chemistry. He said: "Is he single? Because the chemistry is obvious! He has the perfect partner in the show in Karen as what she delivers is amazing."

READ: Strictly's Anton Du Beke sparks pregnancy rumours

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.